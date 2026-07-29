‘Take a chill pill’: Cockroach Janta Party's Saurav Das tells Kangana Ranaut after she calls him simply useless

Over the last few days, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing headlines for her comments on the student protests that emerged out of the Cockroach Janta Party movement in Jantar Mantar. After calling the social media reels emerging out of the protest ‘puke inducing’ and terming it ‘generation gutter’, Kangana lashed out at CJP spokesperson Saurav Das after he said that no one in her party or in the Gen Z generation takes her seriously.

What did Kangana say?

Saurav Das wants to talk it out with Kangana Ranaut over her comments on the student protestors.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kangana fired back at Saurav after his comments and said, “I googled this person and he is 28 years old. How he claims to be a student I have no clue! Yes I am in politics for past 2 years but I have been in public life for the last 20 years. At his age, I had 2 National Awards.”

She added, “Yes as a new Parlamentarian I was overwhelmed with all the work because I am also a filmmaker + performing artist + producer + screen writer + entrepreneur. But someone like him who is totally useless and unemployed will never understand what it means to be in massive demand in all times at any age. Dear Saurav your issues are personal. You are not a student you are simply useless. Let's start with learning some skill. It's a good place to start.”

Saurav Das replies

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to these remarks on him, Saurav has now hit back at Kangana. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Yo Kangana, take a chill pill and lets talk this out.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to these remarks on him, Saurav has now hit back at Kangana. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Yo Kangana, take a chill pill and lets talk this out.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Saurav via Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also launched a sharp attack on the actor, saying, “You've called us cockroaches, you've called us gutter; remember, these cockroaches crawled out of the gutter and forced one of your ministers to resign.”

Saurav Das and Kangana Ranaut's to-and-fro

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to ANI a day earlier, Saurav had previously said about Kangana, "Even members of her own party don't pay much heed to Kangana Ranaut or take her seriously, so why should we? I don't think anyone in Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says. She is a politician now. There were videos from when she visited her constituency in Himachal Pradesh, where she remarked that she had expected the job to require very little work, only to realise that being a Member of Parliament involves a massive amount of labour. That speaks volumes about her own seriousness. Gen Z has done more for this country than her.”

His comments came after Kangana criticised the CJP protesters over alleged abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The posts were allegedly uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar after the police crackdown during the July 20 Chalo Sansad march. Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25 and was replaced by Pralhad Joshi as the Union Education Minister.