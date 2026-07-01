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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 12: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film records slight jump, earns 86 crore

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 12: The film is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

Jul 01, 2026 07:40 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 12: Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, may have opened to mixed reviews, but it has maintained a steady run at the box office. The romantic drama registered a slight jump in collections on Tuesday, continuing its stable weekday performance. Here's how the film fared on Day 12.

Cocktail 2 box office business

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 12: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika star in the sequel.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected 1.85 crore net in India on its 12th day from 3,666 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached 86.75 crore, while its India gross stands at 103.45 crore.

The film witnessed a slight uptick on Day 12, earning 1.85 crore, around 5.7% higher than its Day 11 collection of 1.75 crore. It showed 23.0% occupancy on Day 12. Overseas, the film earned 0.50 crore on Day 12, taking its international gross total to 28.45 crore. With this, its worldwide gross collection has climbed to 131.89 crore.

Cocktail 2 earned 70.50 crore net in its first seven days, driven by a strong opening weekend that saw collections climb from 13.50 crore on opening day to 16.25 crore on first Saturday and peak at 17.75 crore on first Sunday.

It follows college sweethearts Kunal (Shahid) and Diya (Rashmika), who are deeply in love but unsure about marriage. During a holiday in Sicily, they reunite with Diya's friend Ally (Kriti Sanon), who joins their trip. Driven by her insecurities, Diya asks Ally to flirt with Kunal to test his loyalty, setting off a chain of unexpected events.

In a recent interaction with Filmfare, Kriti spoke about being compared to Deepika and how she didn't let that come in the way of playing Ally honestly. She said, “Do I expect it? Yes, I do. It’s kind of obvious, as I’m doing a film which is a franchise to the film that she’s done before. The characters, somewhere, have a similar energy of being slightly disruptive, unhinged and free-spirited. But Ally and Veronica are so different, and I’m glad that they’re different. Why would I play the same character that Deepika has already done? That doesn’t make sense. That’s what’s fresh about Cocktail 2. It’s a completely different story with completely different conflicts and different characters. Ally has her own personality, even though it may seem like it’s coinciding somewhere. She’s a completely different person from Veronica.”

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films.

 
rashmika mandanna shahid kapoor kriti sanon
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