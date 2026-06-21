Cocktail 2 box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film crosses 45 crore, beats Deva lifetime

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon film arrived with high expectations. The film opened to mixed reviews but that has not hampered the box office performance of the film so far. After a decent opening, the film has shown an upwards trend in the weekend. How has it performed on its 1st Sunday? Let's take a look. (Also read: Cocktail 2 review: Sicily sizzles more than the romance in this confused Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film)

Cocktail 2 box office update

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon star in the film.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Cocktail 2 has collected ₹16.74 crore on its third day of release. It is a slight growth in numbers compared to its opening day (which was at ₹13.50 crore), and second day ( ₹16.25 crore). This brings total India gross collections to ₹55.45 crore and total India net to ₹46.49 crore so far.

Cocktail 2 has now surpassed the lifetime haul of Shahid's 2025 release Deva, which had collected a nett of ₹34.37 crore. Cocktail 2 is yet to cross the lifetime hail of the first Cocktail, which stands at ₹71 crore.

About Cocktail 2

The spiritual sequel sees Homi Adajania return as director. Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) are college sweethearts who love each other deeply, but aren't sold on the institution of marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes a turn when they bump into Ally (Kriti Sanon), Diya's friend, who convinces them to scrap their itinerary and join her instead. But beneath the picture-perfect romance lies an insecurity. Convinced that Kunal may be marrying her out of obligation rather than love, Diya pushes Ally to flirt with him and test his loyalty. The consequences form the rest of the story.

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{{^usCountry}} Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan and Ankur Garg. Pritam has composed the music, with lyrics primarily written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is a standalone sequel. It is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan and Ankur Garg. Pritam has composed the music, with lyrics primarily written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is a standalone sequel. It is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When asked by new agency ANI about the film's underlying message, Kriti Sanon said, "There is a message in this film. It is a very relevant message. Nowadays, the type of relationships, situationship and questions related to commitment are going on, there is a very relevant and rooted message at the end of the movie." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked by new agency ANI about the film's underlying message, Kriti Sanon said, "There is a message in this film. It is a very relevant message. Nowadays, the type of relationships, situationship and questions related to commitment are going on, there is a very relevant and rooted message at the end of the movie." {{/usCountry}}

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