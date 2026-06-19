Cocktail 2 box office prediction: Shahid, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film will open strong, but struggle to match original

Homi Adajania’s romantic drama Cocktail 2 has released in theatres. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is being seen as the big hope for romances in Bollywood this year. Since the pandemic, the success rate of romantic films at the box office has been quite low, and hence, films like Cocktail 2 have hopes riding on them. As things stand, Cocktail 2 is poised for a strong start at the ticket window, but it remains to be seen if it can surpass the exploits of its predecessor.

Cocktail 2 advance bookings

Cocktail 2 box office prediction: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon during the trailer launch of the film.(PTI)

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Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that Cocktail 2 sold over 1.6 lakh tickets in advance bookings for day 1, grossing a solid ₹5.57 crore gross. Upon adding blocked seats (that go for sale during spot bookings), this figure rises to over ₹8 crore. This is a sizable sum for a romantic drama without any big superstar. But the goodwill of Cocktail and the combined star power of Shahid, Rashmika, and Kriti have been enough to generate significant buzz for Cocktail 2.

Cocktail 2 box office prediction

The advance booking trends indicate that Cocktail 2 can easily achieve a double-digit start at the domestic box office. This simply means the film will earn in excess of ₹10 crore net in India on its first day. More liberal estimates put the film’s day 1 earnings at even ₹12 crore net. This would make Cocktail 2 Shahid’s best opening film since the 2019 hit Kabir Singh and his 4th best overall, after Padmaavat, Kabir Singh, and Shandaar.

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{{^usCountry}} Cocktail 2 is also expected to surpass the opening day collections of the first Cocktail, which opened at slightly above ₹10 crore in 2012. However, that is in absolute terms. In terms of ticket sales and after adjusting for inflation, Cocktail 2 would need to earn almost ₹18-19 crore to outgross its predecessor, which is unlikely. All about Cocktail 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cocktail 2 is also expected to surpass the opening day collections of the first Cocktail, which opened at slightly above ₹10 crore in 2012. However, that is in absolute terms. In terms of ticket sales and after adjusting for inflation, Cocktail 2 would need to earn almost ₹18-19 crore to outgross its predecessor, which is unlikely. All about Cocktail 2 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Kriti clarified that the new film is not a direct sequel but a franchise film with a completely different story and characters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Kriti clarified that the new film is not a direct sequel but a franchise film with a completely different story and characters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recently, Kriti and Rashmika interacted with fans and the media at a promotional event for Cocktail 2, where Rashmika burst into a fit of laughter when someone in the audience asked her if the film has a ‘lesbian love story’. Clarifying about the film’s tone, Kriti added, “We are three straight people, guys. It’s only an emotional threesome, not physical.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, Kriti and Rashmika interacted with fans and the media at a promotional event for Cocktail 2, where Rashmika burst into a fit of laughter when someone in the audience asked her if the film has a ‘lesbian love story’. Clarifying about the film’s tone, Kriti added, “We are three straight people, guys. It’s only an emotional threesome, not physical.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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