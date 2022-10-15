Code Name Tiranga box office day 1 collection: Parineeti Chopra film records poor opening, earns around 15 lakh

Code Name Tiranga, starring Parineeti Chopra and singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, recorded a poor opening in theatres on Friday. The espionage drama opened at just around ₹15 lakh. It clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana's campus comedy titled Doctor G, which had an opening of around ₹3.25 crore. Also read: Code Name Tiranga trailer

Code Name Tiranga is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Shefali Shah, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma and Sabyasachi Chakrabarty. It clashed with Shefali Shah's another film Doctor G, in which she plays a prominent role of a doctor.

According to early estimates on Boxofficeindia.com, the film collected in the range of ₹10-15 lakh nett despite cheap ticket rates at ₹100 on day one. The report states: “The cheap ticket theory for a better collections is slowly dying a slow death with films like Goodbye and Code Name Tiranga. It worked on cinema day for films like Chup and Dhoka but that was a one off.”

Parineeti plays an undercover RAW agent called Durga in Code Name Tiranga, which is her second collaboration with The Girl On The Train director Ribhu Dasgupta. She called the film a beginning in the new phase of her film career.

She told PTI in an interview, “This is a new phase in my life, Parineeti 2.0. This film (Code Name: Tiranga) is part of that phase for me, where I have grown. If the last three films hadn’t worked, if they (people) would have rejected those films then I would have understood that they don’t want to see me do this, but they want to.” Parineeti was last seen as Saina Nehwal in the badminton champion's biopic, titled Saina.

Code Name Tiranga was majorly shot in Turkey. It will be streaming on Netflix after its run in theatres.

