Comedy film Doolha Gang aims to bring back family entertainers to Bollywood

A new comedy film Doolha Gang is set to tell a rooted tale of romance, laughter, and loads of chaos in a typical chacha-bhatija tale with a twist. The film, set in Indore, is written and directed by Ashutosh Upadhyay and produced by Anuj Kumar Ojha. The film was announced on Thursday along with its first poster. The filming is set to begin soon.

Doolha Gang is the story of an uncle and nephew set in a small town of central India. As per the film’s official synopsis, the story revolves around Golden and his uncle Babban, a school teacher. How a marriage proposal for Golden turns their lives upside down forms the core of the story.

Doolha Gang's official poster.

Saying that he is excited about the project, director Ashutosh Upadhyay says, "I think there hasn't been a family comedy film for a long time. Doolha Gang will appeal not only to the young audience but to the entire family. I can’t reveal much about the cast now but we have got many established actors lined up for this entertaining film.”

Producer Anuj Kumar Ojha says, “From the title of the film, you can guess that it is a fun entertainer. When writer-director Ashutosh Upadhyay shared the plot of the film with me, I agreed to do the film in the first narration itself.” Doolha Gang is set to begin filming in several locations across Madhya Pradesh soon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail