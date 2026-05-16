Content creator claims Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is trending at #1 in Pakistan after its release on Netflix

After setting the big screen ablaze, filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge is now taking over the OTT world internationally. The action entertainer was released on Netflix on May 14, and the film is causing a frenzy in Pakistan. A content creator has claimed that the Ranveer Singh-starrer has climbed straight to the number one trending spot in the country.

Dhurandhar 2 craze in Pakistan

Dhurandhar 2 was released on the big screen on March 19 this year.

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What’s more, as per the content creator, who goes by the name Maviya Umer Farooqui, the buzz around the film was so intense that it briefly crashed the streaming platform’s servers in Pakistan due to a sudden spike in traffic.

In the clip, the content creator is heard saying, “Pakistan mein aaj hi Dhurandhar release hui hai aur server crash ho gaya. Pakistanis wait hi kar rahe the ki kab raat ke 12 baje Netflix film daalein aur sab ek saath milke click karein. Iss tarah Dhurandhar ka shauk dekha gaya hai idhar. Ab sach ya jhooth kuch bhi dikhaya gaya ho, woh alag baat hai, lekin Pakistanis yeh dekhna chahte hain ki film bani kaise hai. Ranveer Singh ka character kaisa hai, yeh toh sabko pata hai. Lyari mein sach mein aisa hua tha ya nahi, woh baad ki baat hai."

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{{^usCountry}} It translates to, “Dhurandhar released in Pakistan today itself, and the server crashed. Pakistanis were literally waiting for the clock to strike midnight so that Netflix would drop the film and everyone could click on it together at the same time. That’s the kind of craze Dhurandhar has created here. Now, whether the film shows the truth or not is a different matter altogether, but Pakistanis definitely want to see how the film has been made. Everyone already knows what Ranveer Singh’s character is about. Whether something like this actually happened in Lyari or not can be discussed later.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It translates to, “Dhurandhar released in Pakistan today itself, and the server crashed. Pakistanis were literally waiting for the clock to strike midnight so that Netflix would drop the film and everyone could click on it together at the same time. That’s the kind of craze Dhurandhar has created here. Now, whether the film shows the truth or not is a different matter altogether, but Pakistanis definitely want to see how the film has been made. Everyone already knows what Ranveer Singh’s character is about. Whether something like this actually happened in Lyari or not can be discussed later.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, the content creator goes on to show how he is trying to play the film on Netflix, only for it to pause and buffer constantly. He insists the interruptions weren’t due to his internet connection, claiming his Wi-Fi was working perfectly fine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, the content creator goes on to show how he is trying to play the film on Netflix, only for it to pause and buffer constantly. He insists the interruptions weren’t due to his internet connection, claiming his Wi-Fi was working perfectly fine. {{/usCountry}}

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The content creator later shared another video on Instagram, saying that Dhurandhar: The Revenge had climbed to the number one trending spot on Netflix in Pakistan, further highlighting the film’s growing buzz across the border.

About Dhurandhar 2 OTT release in India

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The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge will premiere on JioHotstar on June 4, 2026. The platform is planning a special digital event for fans ahead of the online release of the action-packed spy thriller. A ‘raw and uncut’ version of the sequel was released on Netflix internationally.

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in them. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk, while the sequel made over ₹1363 crore.

The films tell the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this. The film received mixed reviews from critics but delivered exceptionally well at the box office. It is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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