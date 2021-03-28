Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Copycat' Maheep Kapoor recreates daughter Shanaya Kapoor's selfies, see here
Maheep Kapoor recreated her daughter Shanaya Kapoor's selfies, mimicking her exact poses and returning to the same locations. Her daughter jokingly called her a 'copycat'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut in a Karan Johar-produced film.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast member Maheep Kapoor has been posting selfies on Instagram. Now, daughter her Shanaya Kapoor had reacted to few of them.

The aspiring actor took to Instagram Stories to share a collage of different selfies her mother Maheep had clicked. She shared a post juxtaposing her mom's selfies with her own, highlighting their similarities between the two. Sharing it, she wrote jokingly "@maheepkapoor copycat."

Shanaya Kapoor teased her mother Maheep and called her a copycat.

Maheep recently posted a picture of hers in the same outfit as singer Britney Spears. Sharing the collage, Maheep wrote, "Oh hey Britney #YouWoreItBetter ! #TeamBritney #Queen."

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which debuted on Netflix last year, has been renewed for a second season. Produced by Karan Johar, it also featured Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana, former actor Neelam Kothari Soni and producer Sohail Khan's fashion designer wife Seema Khan.

Also read: Not just dad Saif Ali Khan's side, Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood royalty through Amrita Singh too

Shanaya, meanwhile, is prepping for her Bollywood acting debut. A few days back, Karan had announced that she would make her acting debut with Dharma Productions. He wrote, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! Watch this space for film details!!!" The video showed Shanaya is an ultra-glamorous avatar.

Maheep also shared the video and wrote, "With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle - My girl is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love & blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM with @Dharmamovies this July. Watch out for the announcement of the film!"

maheep kapoor shanaya kapoor roohi karan johar the fabulous lives of bollywood wives

