Could Shah Rukh Khan's Darr be sequel to his Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa? This theory makes a strong, creepy case

A cinephile account on Instagram has made a strong argument for why Darr and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa make a great complementary watch. Both the films star Shah Rukh Khan but that's not where the connection ends.

In Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Shah Rukh played a man in love with Suchitra Krishmoorthi's character. He buzzes around her all the time, unable to confess his feelings for her. In the end, she finds love in someone else.

In Darr, Shah Rukh plays a creepy man obsessed with a woman played by Juhi Chawla. After stalking her for a long time, he plans to kidnap her. His plans are foiled by her fiance, played by Sunny Deol, who kills him.

Instagram account Fables of Film, shared a post on Instagram on Monday about the two movies. "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na makes for an interesting double watch with Darr. Srk in KHKN is also an obsessive lover who refuses to acknowledge that the girl is with someone else and resorts to manipulation, he's just not there yet like Srk in Darr. KHKN ends with Srk meeting Juhi," the post read. "Tu hai meri Anna. Controversy theory is that Srk met Juhi at the end of Kabhi haan kabhi na and when he found out that she was also in love with someone else in Darr, he went full 'enough of this sh*t'," it added.

Followers of the page were also impressed by the theory. "Fabulous take! who would have thought," wrote one. "Wow that's a good theory," wrote another. A person pointed out that Darr had released before Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and therefore, cannot be a sequel. The page admin replied, "I know I know, I never said sequels, that's just for jokes. I called it a 'double watch', that's like two films that make up an interesting pair for some reason if watched together, regardless of the chronology of their release."

Another comment also observed that in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Shah Rukh's name was Sunil while in Darr, Sunny's name was Sunil.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na was directed by Kundan Shah while Darr was directed by Yash Chopra. Both are considered among Shah Rukh's best films.