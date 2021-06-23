Fans are just finding out how Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS married the medical college nurse

Here's an Easter Egg many Bollywood lovers might have missed. Fans were in for a surprise on Wednesday, when an Instagram account posted a fun trivia from hit 2003 movie, Munna Bhai MBBS.

The film starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead as an affable gangster who wishes to get an MBBS degree to impress his father. Munna's friend, Circuit, was played by Arshad Warsi, a character that almost became more popular than Munna himself.

While at the end of the film, it was revealed that Munna ended up with Gracy Singh's Dr Suman and Circuit also got married and had a son (Short Circuit), not many could identify the woman he got married to. It was only now that fans had realised that the Circuit's wife was a nurse from the same medical college Munna studied at.

"How old were you when you realised Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS married the nurse from medical college?," asked the post on Instagram. Multiple fans accepted that they did not have a clue. "Today years old," wrote a fan. "Today only 18 years 2 months 23 days old," wrote another. "I was today years old when I realized," commented another. "Ab Bhai ne Doctor ke sath shaadi banaya toh apne ko kum se kum nurse wurse mangta hai na (If bhai got married to a doctor, I at least deserve a nurse)," commented a fan from Circuit's perspective.

Sanjay Dutt and Gracy Singh as Munna and Dr Suman.





At the end of the movie, Yatin Karyekar as Anand Banerji is seen telling a few kids about Munna and the gang. He tells them how Munna got married to Dr Suman and had two kids. While he could not become a doctor, he was still happy in his life. Dr Asthana retired as the dean and started his own work, providing care for those in need with kindness and empathy. He also became good friends with Munna's father again, whom he had insulted earlier. Dr Rustom became the new dean of the college and Banerji, himself, was cured of paralysis and looked forward to going back home.