Covid spike leads to film postponement again, will biggies follow suit?

Even as things seemed to have been right back on track in the film industry with movies bee lining to release, the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases have put a bump on the road ahead. The release date of as many as three films have already been postponed indefinitely, including Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, the Hindi version of Rana Daggubati’s Haathi Mere Saathi and recent being Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hasmi starrer Chehre.

Talking about the decision to postpone Chehre, producer Anand Pandit says, “I have always lived by the maxim of ‘safety first’. Given the rising number of Covid cases, it is only right that we delay the release of ‘Chehre’. Audiences have already showered the trailer with a lot of love and every member associated with ‘Chehre’ wants cinema lovers to watch it on 70 mm. We are ready to wait for the right time and to ensure our audiences remain safe.”

Even Hashmi took to social media to say, “The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. See you in the cinemas soon. Until then, stay safe!”

Some of the Bollywood films that have released in March include Roohi, Mumbai Saga, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Even Ram Gopal Varma’s D Company has also been postponed and the filmmaker had shared that this decision was taken due to the “sudden severe Covid rise in many parts of the country and also amid continuous news of new lockdowns”. The release date of the Indo-Polish film No Means No has been postponed due to the surge in cases in India.

All this has again put a question mark on the many films lined up for release including the biggies Sooryavanshi, Radhe, Satyameva Jayate 2 which are set to make way to theatres in the next two months.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan anticipates that there would be more such announcements of postponements in the next few days.

“The films that are coming in the first three weeks of April are going to be postponed for sure because the situation does not look conducive at all right now given the number of rise in cases. And moreover what is the point in releasing films if there is no audience, no viewers. I think in the key markets like Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, the cases are on the rise and I don’t see a point why films should release. It is a wise decision,” he says.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi says the decision for postponement by makers is more like anticipatory. “They are anticipating a worse situation. But what we are really undermining is the impact the accelerated vaccination drive will have and I hope that authorities can take cognisance of the fact that no enterprise across this country which has suffered over the last one year can afford to suffer any longer and keep business shut. Lockdown would be a disastrous idea but now it is a wait and watch game,” he adds.

While Bollywood films have taken a tumble, South films are on track for release in that region. Tamil film Sulthan, starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna will arrive in cinemas on April 2 and so will Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film Vakeel Saab on April 9. Even the Telugu and Tamil versions of Haathi Mere Saathi, titled Aranya and Kaadan, respectively, made its way to theatres as scheduled.

“The south films are on track because the situation there is a better than in Maharashtra and other parts of the country. As of now there is no official confirmation on Sooryavanshi and Radhe. They are sticking to those days as of now. I agree that the theatre industry is bleeding but one has to look at the safety of the people too in these times,” says trade expert Taran Adarsh.