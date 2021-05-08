Covid-19 crisis: Aftab Shivdasani says getting the entire population of India vaccinated would be an uphill task

Having battled Covid-19 himself last year, Aftab Shivdasani can very well relate to the present situation in the country and the suffering of thousands of people.

“It’s heartbreaking and pathetic at the same time,” says the actor, adding, “I battled the infection in September last year. I’m not sure if this one is more severe strain, but the battle remains the same. I think people dropped their guard a little bit in this pandemic and assumed that it was over. As a result, we saw this surge. People started getting complacent; they’d not wear masks and just thought they were invincible.”

The 42-year-old, who’s currently in London with his wife, Nin Dusanjh and eight-month-old daughter Nevaeh, says the family is waiting for their turn to get vaccinated. He hopes that the situation will only get better once everyone is vaccinated, but is quick to acknowledges that it’s going to be an uphill task to achieve that.

“The population is so huge that the process of vaccinating the entire country will be time consuming. One has to just wait it out and take precautions. That’s how we can come out of the second wave,” he says.

Till that happens, Shivdasani — a Covid survivor — has a few tips up his sleeves, which he swears by.

“I didn’t have the severe symptoms so I was just at home and taking antibiotics. It’s important to build your immunity besides incorporating tumeric and ginger in your diet, as they’re natural immunity boosters,” he shares.

Lauding how people are come together on social to help each other amid these testing times, the actor says, “Social media is normally a place where panic spreads first. But right now, people have realised there’s no point doing that. To all the good Samaritans, while they’re doing an amazing job, my only request to them is to please verify all the information because that can cost someone’s life. Just be careful and spread good, and positive authentic information.”