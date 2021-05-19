Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Covid-19: Hema Malini installs oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura
Covid-19: Hema Malini installs oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura

Actor Hema Malini also mentioned on Twitter that more such machines would be made available in the rural areas soon.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Hema Malini shared the information on Twitter.(Instagram)

Actor Hema Malini, on Wednesday installed oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura district amid the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis.

The veteran actor, who serves as the Lok Sabha representative for the Mathura constituency, took to Twitter to inform that she had installed seven oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura.

She wrote, "Braj vaasiyon ki seva ke lie janpad mathura mein 7 oxygen enhancer machine sthaapit karva kar main apne aap ko dhanye mehasoos kar rahi hoon. Sheeghr hi janpad mathura mein aur oxygen enhancer machine grameen kshetra ke braj vaasiyon ke lie samarpit kar rahi hoon, Is tarah janpad mein lagbhag 60 oxygen bed aur uplabdh ho jaenge. (I feel blessed to have installed 7 oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura district to serve the Braj residents. I will be dedicating more oxygen enhancer machines to the Braj dwellers of rural area in Mathura district very soon, this way 60 more oxygen beds will be available there.)"

Also read: Chiranjeevi offers 1 lakh financial aid to veteran Telugu actor Pavala Syamala struggling to make ends meet

Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others have come forward to help people crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

