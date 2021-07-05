Covishield vs EU Green Pass: Bollywood unfazed, aam janta worried

The news reports of Covishield vaccine getting excluded from the new EU Covid Green Pass eligibility list has received a mixed reaction in the country, with Europe bound citizens wondering when would they be able to travel there next! Nine European countries have accepted Covishield so far, and India has asked other EU member states to consider individually. One wonders if some big ticket films that are scheduled to be shot in some parts of European cities, might also be at the receiving end of this debate, alongside the general population that is feeling stuck in terms of leisure travel as well pursuing business overseas.

According to sources, parts of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 as well as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan are scheduled to be shot in certain cities of Europe. Film trade analysts, however, opine that these films won’t lose out. “There are big films which are to be shot in Europe and the Middle East. This vaccination issue will hopefully be resolved with the higher authorities coming together. Once that happens, the film teams will travel, following all protocols and formats like maintaining a bio bubble,” says trade analyst Atul Mohan. And trade analyst Komal Nahta agrees with him, adding: “This is just a matter of time; it’s at most a procedural problem and is not really a big hitch. There is still time for the shoots to take place and this issue will be resolved by then.”

“Shootings are scheduled and are bound to get delayed, it’s a matter of deep concern. for us. But situations like these are out of our control,” says producer Pritish Nandy, stating that this concern needs to be resolved at the earliest as “this will hurt anyone who is travelling at this time”.

And the fact stands true for many from the general public who were planning to travel and are feeling stuck now. Tulsi Zaveri, a homemaker based out of Belgium, says that her plans of having her friend over have gone for a toss because of this issue. “I’ve a friend staying in Delhi, and she had been longing to travel and meet us but hasn’t been able to do so due to the pandemic. We really thought that we could make a plan soon for her to come, but we are holding on now due to this Covishield situation, as she has got this vaccination,” says Zaveri.

“We have a lot of business in Europe, and since the situation is much better in Europe and the European cities are now returning to normalcy, we were hopeful that Indians will be allowed to travel soon, to get our businesses back on the growth trajectory,” says Neeharika Leekha, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, adding, “Face to face meetings are the need of our business. But we can only hope the vaccine issue is sorted at the earliest, and we are allowed to move freely among different cities within Europe.”

