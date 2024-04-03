Crew box office collection day 6: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film witnesses dip, earns just over 3 crore

Crew India box office

The film minted ₹9.25 crore on day one, ₹9.75 crore on day two, ₹10.5 crore on day three, ₹4.2 crore on day four and ₹3.75 crore on day five. On day 6, it earned ₹3.08 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film earned ₹40.53 crore in India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Crew

Crew is a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. It features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

Kriti about Crew sequel

Recently, Kriti Sanon said she, along with co-stars Tabu and Kareena, would love to reunite for a potential sequel. "People have been loving it. We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so," the actor told PTI in an interview.

"It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female-centric film and it's about only content. It doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre," the actor had said.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place