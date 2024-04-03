Crew box office collection worldwide day 5: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film mints close to 80 crore

Crew box office collection day 5: The Rajesh A Krishnan film has minted over ₹6.5 crore gross globally on its fifth day. As per the film's team, Crew has earned over ₹77 crore gross worldwide so far. The film released in theatres on March 29. (Also Read | Crew box office collection day 5: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer might earn below ₹5 cr) Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in a still from Crew.

Crew worldwide gross so far

The film's team issued a statement which read, "Crew has been released on the big screen and is ruling the hearts of the audience. With amazing positive word of mouth, the film has grabbed a stronghold at the box office. The film is performing well in the domestic and international markets as well."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Continuing its rule at the box office, the film earned ₹4 crore nett in India and ₹6.60 crore worldwide gross on Tuesday, which makes it the first female-led Hindi film to create examples of success at the box office. The total worldwide gross amounts to ₹77.33 crore," it added. A part of the statement also read, "With its raging box office figures, Crew is the first female-led Hindi film that is doing great at the box office."

About Crew

Crew is a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies. It features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place