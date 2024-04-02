 Crew box office collection day 5: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer might earn below ₹5 cr | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Crew box office collection day 5: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer might earn below 5 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 02, 2024 10:07 PM IST

Crew box office collection day 5: The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles. It is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.

Crew box office collection day 5: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon power through the heist comedy Crew, which took off on a glowing start at the box office. Now, per the latest update by Sacnilk.com, Crew has seen a sharp dip in numbers on its fifth day of release, which is a Tuesday, earning slightly below 5 crore. (Also read: Kriti Sanon talks about possibility of Crew sequel with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor: ‘You feel you can definitely do something’)

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in Crew.
Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in Crew.

Crew latest box office update

The report shows that Crew is yet to cross 40 crores at the box office after five days. On its fifth day, the heist comedy is expected to earn 3.36 crore, which is the lowest for the film so far.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On its opening day, Crew did well and collected 9.25 crore. This went on to improve slightly on the next day, as the film collected 9.75 crore. On Day 3, the film minted in double digits, collecting 10.5 crores. Day 4 saw a dip in collections, with the numbers falling to 4.2 crores. With Tuesday's numbers taken into account, Crew is estimated to collect 37.06 crore so far in India. According to the same report Crew had 11.71% Hindi occupancy on its fifth day.

Amul's new creative for Crew

On Tuesday, Amul India released a new creative featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in their red air hostess attires, holding bread and butter in their hands. The tweaked poster announced the logline as, “Please fasten your eat belts.” The title in the poster read, ‘Crew ka Cut!’ Kriti took to her Instagram account to share the tribute and wrote in the caption: “Another (green tick emoji) on my wish list!”

Crew stars Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as air hostesses of a bankrupt company, who have not paid them their salary for months. Their lives takes a turn when they find a dead man with gold biscuits hidden under his shirt. Crew is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners.

Crew box office collection day 5: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer might earn below 5 cr
