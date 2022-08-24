Cutputli song Saathiya: Akshay Kumar romances Rakul Preet Singh on hot air balloon. Watch

Akshay Kumar announced his upcoming Disney+ Hotstar movie Cuttputlli with a teaser recently. On Wednesday, a new song from the film, titled Saathiya (partner/lover), was unveiled by the makers and the cast. In the almost four-minute video, Akshay and Rakul Preet Singh are seen romancing on a hot air balloon and dancing in front of aircrafts. In a sequence, the two are joined by background dancers dressed as air hostesses. Read more: Akshay Kumar hunts serial killers in surprise new film Cuttputlli

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay and Rakul Preet Singh are dressed in a range of eye-catching looks in their first Cuttputlli song. From bright yellow jacket to an all-black suit, Akshay gave Rakul Preet competition as she looked glamorous in black leather pants and top, and a yellow dress. Saathiya is sung by Zahrah S Khan and Nikhil D'Souza with music and lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi. A part of the lyrics of the love song went like, “Saathiya, saathiya, tere bin jiya, kya jiya.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Cuttputlli will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2. Recently, Akshay shared the film’s teaser. In his fourth film of the year, a crime thriller about the hunt for a serial killer, Akshay plays a cop, who is on a mission with his men to nab the culprit and adopts a different strategy to accomplish it.

Sharing the teaser, he wrote on Twitter, “Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main… sab #Cuttputlli hain (This game is not about power, but mind. And when it comes to mind games, we are all puppets). Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS, 2nd September." Akshay has previously played a policeman in Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Sooryavanshi, among others. Meanwhile, the trailer of Cuttputlli released on Saturday and it was gripping. Akshay said in the trailer that the only way to stop the killer is not through power games but through "mind games."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON