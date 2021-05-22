Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Daisy Shah miffed with people pretending they need help, just to see their name on a celeb’s Instagram story
Actor Daisy Shah says people need to realise the gravity of the situation before doing these shenanigans.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Actor Daisy Shah says the pandemic has taught her a lot. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)

Actor Daisy Shah has been utilising her social media following to help people in need by amplifying their requests seeking medical facilities amid the Covid-19 crisis. But, she is mighty miffed with some people trying to use the situation for their own interest and being desperate to get a mention on a celebrity’s social media profile.

The actor had recently shared a series of Instagram stories highlighting the same. “A lot of people have been sending requests. If a person is genuinely in need of something, they share the patient’s name, age, requirement etc. But I also get certain direct messages, saying ‘please help’. What sort of help do you want? Voh toh mention karo. Just because you want to see your name getting flashed on a celeb’s story?” she asks.

The 36-year-old emphasises that people need to understand the current times are crucial and hence seriousness is paramount.

“They are not understanding the gravity of the situation. We actually want to help, but these few people are like, ‘Celeb ki story pe apna naam aaya, voh chahiye apne ko’. Why? This is not the time for all that,” she maintains.

Apart from this, the actor believes that the pandemic has humbled everyone, and made people realise that health and basic necessities are all that we need.

“I have been making the most out of this, I learnt a lot of things. Before the pandemic broke out, we apparently lived a life, rather we were only running. The pandemic slowed down our lives. It’s taught us the importance of what life should be. You don’t really need much to be happy. People have been surviving on dal chawal, they had forgotten the difference between need and want. The pandemic taught us this is what we need. A person doesn’t need to get evil to get whatever they want,” she ends on a thoughtful note.

