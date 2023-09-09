Dalip Tahil recalls when a ‘besotted’ Shah Rukh Khan fan asked why he hit him in Baazigar: I began to feel terrible'

Dalip Tahil played the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 film Baazigar. In an interview with Untriggered with Aminjaz for their latest episode, the veteran actor recalled an an encounter with a fan who confronted him and asked why he beat up Shah Rukh so badly in the film. The actor revealed that at the moment, he had felt really 'terrible' and went on to detail how the audience begins to attach the image of the actor with the character they play. (Also read: Jawan box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film collects ₹129 crore worldwide, highest for any Hindi movie)

What Dalip said

Dalip Tahil and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Baazigar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the latest episode of Untriggered with Aminjaz, Dalip Tahil opened up about playing negative characters on screen and whether he takes it as a compliment when the audience hates a character played by him. He said, "It’s sort of strange because it is a compliment that they actually don’t like you because the audience associates you with the character. I did it so well that so and so hates my guts. And it happened to me.”

The fan interaction

The actor further detailed a particular anecdote and said, "At Heathrow Airport in London, I was just about to go to the boarding place. And this girl came to me and she said, ‘Why did you beat Shah Rukh Khan so much? Why did you?’ She was clearly and totally besotted with Shah Rukh. And the way she said it to me, I began to feel really terrible. So I said, ‘Well, he hit me as well.’ She said, ‘That doesn’t matter. You’re the bad guy. He’s going to hit you. But why did you do this to him?’ I mean, it has a deep impact on people’s minds, particularly people who are vulnerable.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baazigar is one of the most iconic films of Shah Rukh Khan's career. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the romantic thriller starred Shah Rukh as the anti-hero Ajay Sharma, a man who seeks revenge from a businessman. He kills his elder daughter in a way that would make it seem like a case of suicide. He then plots to destroy the rest of the family. The film was a massive hit at the box office and has since gained a cult status. Shah Rukh was last seen in Jawan, which released on September 7 to a bumper opening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON