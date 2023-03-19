Dalljiet Kaur shares 'first of many selfies' from honeymoon with Nikhil Patel as they twin black outfits

TV actor Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot in Mumbai on Saturday. The couple had shared a few pictures from their wedding ceremony. The bride and groom decked up in ivory-coloured outfits for their wedding. On Sunday, Dalljeit took to Instagram Stories to share ‘first of many’ selfies with husband Nikhil Patel from their honeymoon. (Also read: Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel twin in ivory as bride and groom, Karishma Tanna and Ridhi Dogra share pics) Dalljeit Kaur and Nikhil Patel also shared a sweet clip on their Instagram.

Dalljeit posted a selfie with Nikhil on Instagram Stories and wrote, “First of manyyy selfies of our honeymoon @nikpatel.” In the photo the newlyweds can be seen in matching black outfits. The couple also posted a short clip ahead of their honeymoon on Instagram. In the Instagram Reels, the couple hinted at the 'many adventures' together that would kickstart with a honeymoon.

"Off on our first of many adventures around the world as Mr and Mrs Patel. Let’s call this one our ‘honeymoon’!" Dalljiet and Nikhil wrote in the caption. In the small clip Dalljiet posted on Instagram along with Nikhil, she can be seeing blowing kisses and waving to the camera as she sits on a luggage cart in her wedding outfit. Meanwhile, Nikhil pulls the luggage cart in what seems to be a hotel corridor.

Earlier, actors Karishma Tanna and Ridhi Dogra had shared a few pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. Dalljiet wore an ivory lehenga with a red dupatta for the Hindu wedding. She paired the look with diamond jewellery complete with a nose ring. Karishma shared a picture of them together on her Instagram Stories. She herself decked up in an orange lehenga and pearl jewellery and was accompanied by husband Varun Bangera, who was in a black suit.

Dalljiet met Nikhil at a party in Dubai and the two got engaged in January in Nepal. About her son's bond with Nikhil, she recently told The Times of India in an interview, “Jaydon is quite mature for his age. I have dated before, and he would ask me if I was considering the guy for marriage. He has always yearned for a father, but I needed to be sure that I got him a good dad and myself a good husband because it’s a matter of our lives. However, when he met Nik (Nikhil Patel) for the first time a couple of months ago, he addressed him as papa on his own.”

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot. Dalljiet will reportedly be shifting to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding along with her son Jaydon. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and Shalin in 2014. Nikhil also has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. One of them was spotted attending the wedding celebrations in some pictures shared on social media. Dalljit also had both girls feature in her bridal mehendi design.