Darshan Kumaar: The pressure to deliver has surely increased

After delivering successful back-to-back projects, actor Darshan Kumaar feels that making choices has surely become tougher for him.

“When audience gives you so much love to your character then responsibilities increases considerably as they look forward to what I will be doing next. So, the pressure to deliver has surely increased! And, for that the challenge is to choose good subject and then give my 200%,” tells the actor on his visit to Lucknow.

Kumaar says after selection only delivering his best is in his hand. “A success of film or a series is not in my hand. That’s a team work and a lot of people are involved in this. So, what I can do from my end is that I give my best. Audience spends their money and valuable time on us so it’s my responsibility to perform for them with my best of ability.”

The actor is no hurry. “With the grace of God, I have got good offers. After Mary Kom there was long list of offers of descent husband and good boyfriend, after NH10 a long list of villains and now lead role ki line lag gai hai! I feel blessed but I am not in hurry,” he says.

He is now picking good offers. “There were a couple of A-lister directors who wanted to work with me but could not since cinema is opening weekend game so after The Kashmir Files clocked ₹350 crore they have given me their scripts. Satishji (Kaushik) is also one of them who wanted to work with me and now we doing Kaagaz 2 together, to be shot in Lucknow.”

Till now he has balancing well between antagonist and protagonist so is there a change in plan now? “I only believe in scripts which is a hero for me! Thanks to our audience this hero, villain, comedian or character artiste barrier has been broken. They just see you as a performer and what are you doing in the script.”

On choosing his roles he says, “My endeavour is just to show a new side of mine which I have tried. Also, whatever I do I believe that my character is well placed. I don’t judge my character and do it with a belief that what he is doing is absolutely right then it can be a murder or anything!”

Kumaar next film release will be Dhokha with R Madhvan, Aparshakti Khurana and Khushali Kumar. “Next season of The Family Man is also happening and then hopefully Aashram 4 will happen. Films have become T20 (cricket) match while web-series are like Test match where you get chance to establish yourself, build an inning and play a long one! So, I will be balancing between films and OTT series.”

