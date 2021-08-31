Darshan Kumar: Makers are sensible people, I’ll choose any project that comes my way even in Covid

Whether there’s Covid-19 or not, Darshan Kumar believes in the safety measures being taken by makers on shoot locations. And that’s why he’ll not let the fear of the virus prevent him from taking up any kind of work.

“Production houses and directors are taking things very seriously, choosing locations according to the situation. That’s what happened with The Family Man 2 and Aashram,” says the actor.

He recalls an incident and shares, “On April 4, Prakash ji (Jha, director) took the decision that we’re not going into the shoot of the next season. We loved that decision and said, ‘Thank God we cancelled at that time’. Otherwise there would’ve been something drastic.”

All praises for the efforts being taken by the producers, Kumar, 34, goes on to add, “They’re very sensible people, they’ll plan things extremely carefully. Hence, I’m only focusing on good subjects and good web shows and not giving up work because of any such fear.”

And his choices are certainly paying off. The Family Man’s second season worked very well, and fetched him good reviews. He played the role of antagonist, Major Sameer, and people began thinking he’s from Pakistan, having difficulty in distinguishing him from his character.

He tells us, “The audience has been divided into two parts. One loved my attitude and personality on the show — my social media was filled with messages saying they loved my work. The other side thought I’m an ISI agent, and I’m against India. They started abusing me saying slogans like, ‘Hindustan ki taraf dekhoge toh cheer denge’ or ‘Come out of your house’. I take that as a compliment. Sometimes, people enjoy other characters, and the story, so getting appreciation all the time, people loving your work, be it in a film or web series, that’s what an actor wants.”