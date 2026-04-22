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David Dhawan reveals why he never made a film with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘We were planning to do something but…’

David Dhawan revealed that he had once planned a film with Shah Rukh Khan, but the project never materialised due to his packed schedule at the time.

Apr 22, 2026 03:57 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. While the filmmaker has collaborated with several stars like Salman Khan, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and others, he has never worked with Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, David revealed the reason behind not making a film with SRK.

Why Shah Rukh Khan and David Dhawan never collaborated

David Dhawan reveals why he never worked with Shah Rukh Khan.

When asked why he could never work it out with Shah Rukh for a film, the filmmaker said, “Aisi baat nahi hain (It isn’t like that). I think at one time we were planning to do something together. But I was always busy. Always mere paas do pictures floor mein rahti thi (I always had two films going on floors at that time). So, it was very difficult to you know. But definitely at one stage it was there.”

He further clarified, “Par mere kabhi bhi aisa nahi hain ke main yeh actor ke saath work karunga. Maine jaise Govinda ke saath kiya, Salman ke saath kiya, Sanjay…wohi ho gaya tha hisab kitab (But it’s never been the case that I would only work with a specific actor. As I worked with Govinda, Salman, and Sanjay (Dutt), it just worked out that way).”

 
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