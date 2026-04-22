David Dhawan reveals why he never made a film with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘We were planning to do something but…’

Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. While the filmmaker has collaborated with several stars like Salman Khan, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and others, he has never worked with Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, David revealed the reason behind not making a film with SRK.

Why Shah Rukh Khan and David Dhawan never collaborated

David Dhawan reveals why he never worked with Shah Rukh Khan.

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When asked why he could never work it out with Shah Rukh for a film, the filmmaker said, “Aisi baat nahi hain (It isn’t like that). I think at one time we were planning to do something together. But I was always busy. Always mere paas do pictures floor mein rahti thi (I always had two films going on floors at that time). So, it was very difficult to you know. But definitely at one stage it was there.”

He further clarified, “Par mere kabhi bhi aisa nahi hain ke main yeh actor ke saath work karunga. Maine jaise Govinda ke saath kiya, Salman ke saath kiya, Sanjay…wohi ho gaya tha hisab kitab (But it’s never been the case that I would only work with a specific actor. As I worked with Govinda, Salman, and Sanjay (Dutt), it just worked out that way).”

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{{^usCountry}} In his career spanning over 37 years, the filmmaker has delivered several hits and blockbusters with stars like Salman, Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Partner, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, Hero No. 1 and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, among others. However, he never made a film with Shah Rukh. About David Dhawan’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his career spanning over 37 years, the filmmaker has delivered several hits and blockbusters with stars like Salman, Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Partner, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, Hero No. 1 and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, among others. However, he never made a film with Shah Rukh. About David Dhawan’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} David is returning to direction after a hiatus of six years with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film marks Varun and David’s fourth collaboration. Apart from Varun, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, along with Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, Maniesh Paul and others in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} David is returning to direction after a hiatus of six years with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film marks Varun and David’s fourth collaboration. Apart from Varun, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, along with Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, Maniesh Paul and others in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The romantic comedy drama received criticism when the first look of the film was released recently. The use of AI in the video irked the internet, with many hoping the film does not feature AI. Later, David confirmed that the AI babies were only used in the first-look video. Earlier, it was supposed to release in theatres on June 4, but to avoid a clash with Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, the film is now set to release in theatres on May 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The romantic comedy drama received criticism when the first look of the film was released recently. The use of AI in the video irked the internet, with many hoping the film does not feature AI. Later, David confirmed that the AI babies were only used in the first-look video. Earlier, it was supposed to release in theatres on June 4, but to avoid a clash with Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, the film is now set to release in theatres on May 22. {{/usCountry}}

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