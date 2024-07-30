Deadpool & Wolverine actor Karan Soni wants Ranveer Singh as Marvel villain: 'Will bring Indian culture to global stage'

Karan Soni says Ranveer Singh can be a star in Hollywood

Karan, when asked about which Bollywood actor he would like to see in MCU, told, “Well, because Ryan (Reynolds) said Ranveer voiced Ryan in the Hindi version of the second Deadpool movie, I have to say him. I think he's got all of it. But weirdly, I want him to play a villain because I feel villains have more fun. He has that energy that I think he would play it really well. I think he would be good in any Hollywood movie. But he, to me, looks like a full-fledged movie star who could be a star in America, too.”

He further said, “I love his story, too. He comes from being an unknown. I always see all those people because I feel that myself. And it's so hard, I think even harder in India to achieve what he has achieved. He feels so Indian, he feels a part of the culture. He'll bring that if he gets to do something here. He'll bring the Indian culture to the international stage.”

Ryan Reynolds heaps praise on Ranveer Singh

In one of the promotional interviews for Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan, when asked about which Bollywood actor he would like to work with, opined, “I don't even know. Oh…Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has done the voice of Deadpool I think. He is very funny. But also ripped.” While turning to Hugh (Jackman), Ryan pointed out, “You think you are in shape?” The Wolverine actor replied, “Really!” Ryan said, “This guy makes you look like a ‘Crypt-Keeper’. He is amazing.”

Ranveer Singh's upcoming project

Ranveer Singh recently announced his next multi-starrer project with Aditya Dhar. The untitled venture also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.