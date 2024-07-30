 Deadpool & Wolverine actor Karan Soni wants Ranveer Singh as Marvel villain: 'Will bring Indian culture to global stage' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Deadpool & Wolverine actor Karan Soni wants Ranveer Singh as Marvel villain: 'Will bring Indian culture to global stage'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Jul 30, 2024 07:29 PM IST

Indian-origin actor Karan Soni expressed his wish to see Ranveer Singh as a Marvel villain. Karan portrays the taxi-driver Dopinder in the Deadpool franchise.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine has stirred up excitement among Marvel fans around the world. Indian fans of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) have also appreciated the action and adrenaline rush in the superhero adventure saga. In an interview with India Today, Indian-origin actor Karan Soni, known for his role as taxi driver Dopinder in the Deadpool movies, expressed his desire to see Ranveer Singh play a Marvel villain. (Also read: Did you spot Tom Holland's brother in Deadpool & Wolverine? Even Ryan Reynolds didn't)

Deadpool actor Karan Soni said he wants to see Ranveer Singh as an MCU villain.
Deadpool actor Karan Soni said he wants to see Ranveer Singh as an MCU villain.

Karan Soni says Ranveer Singh can be a star in Hollywood

Karan, when asked about which Bollywood actor he would like to see in MCU, told, “Well, because Ryan (Reynolds) said Ranveer voiced Ryan in the Hindi version of the second Deadpool movie, I have to say him. I think he's got all of it. But weirdly, I want him to play a villain because I feel villains have more fun. He has that energy that I think he would play it really well. I think he would be good in any Hollywood movie. But he, to me, looks like a full-fledged movie star who could be a star in America, too.”

He further said, “I love his story, too. He comes from being an unknown. I always see all those people because I feel that myself. And it's so hard, I think even harder in India to achieve what he has achieved. He feels so Indian, he feels a part of the culture. He'll bring that if he gets to do something here. He'll bring the Indian culture to the international stage.”

Ryan Reynolds heaps praise on Ranveer Singh

In one of the promotional interviews for Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan, when asked about which Bollywood actor he would like to work with, opined, “I don't even know. Oh…Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has done the voice of Deadpool I think. He is very funny. But also ripped.” While turning to Hugh (Jackman), Ryan pointed out, “You think you are in shape?” The Wolverine actor replied, “Really!” Ryan said, “This guy makes you look like a ‘Crypt-Keeper’. He is amazing.”

 

Ranveer Singh's upcoming project

Ranveer Singh recently announced his next multi-starrer project with Aditya Dhar. The untitled venture also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

Follow Us On