Deanne Panday pens heartfelt note for son Ahaan Panday, shares childhood pics after Saiyaara's success: ‘Stay grounded’

Saiyaara is on a record-breaking spree at the box office, a truly astonishing feat given that the romantic drama is led by newcomers of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Ahaan's mother Deanne Panday is beaming with pride and joy, and she took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to wish her son all the luck and blessings for the journey ahead in films. (Also read: The Saiyaara Effect: Can Bollywood learn from the unprecedented success of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda film?) Deanne Panday is a proud mom as her son Ahaan Panday makes a bumper debut with Saiyaara.

Deanne pens emotional note

Deanne shared a series of pictures of Ahaan from his childhood. One picture saw baby Ahaan sitting in her lap, another saw him trying to feed prasad to his grandmother. He was seen taking a bath in a small tub in a second picture.

In the long caption, Deanne began, “You always pointed up to the stars when you were young, I never knew why? Played cricket, loved your bubble baths in your big bucket & blew kisses at me, loved poojas with Namdev Panditji. You fought to put the sticks & ghee in the pooja fire. You loved feeding your dadi prasad. You were born premature,40 days early, so tiny for so long, but grew so fast into this loving child. I loved to be in your great granddad's arms, who touched 100 years old.”

‘Your simplicity & humbleness stayed with you’

She continued, “You loved your grandparents so much & always gave your all to your friend’s, you yet do. Your grandparents & great grandparents are blessing you from above my darling son. Your simplicity & humbleness stayed with you from so young, your respect for the elderly. Stay this way always no matter what the world throws at you. Good or bad, ups or downs stay grounded & kind. God bless you my boy. We are so blessed to have you. Go shine & share your light with all always. Your Mumma #blessedtohaveyou."

In the comments section, Bhavana Panday wrote, “So true !!!!!! It’s all their blessings and his hard work and patience.” Meanwhile, Bobby Deol commented with red heart emoticons.

Saiyaara stars Ahaan as an aspiring singer Krish Kapoor who falls in love with Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a shy writer. How their love story develops forms the film's premise. The film is produced by Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films. According to the studio, Ahaan was mentored by Aditya Chopra and underwent over six years of intensive training at YRF before officially signing on for the project.