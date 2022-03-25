Debina Bonnerjee shares pics from her baby shower, reveals why she 'wanted to keep it private’

TV actor Debina Bonnerjee is expecting her first child with husband Gurmeet Choudhary. She took part in a private baby shower at her residence ahead of the arrival of the baby and has shared pictures from the same on Instagram. The actor decked up in a red anarkali suit, heavy bangels and gold jewellery and did her own makeup and hair for the ceremony. Also read: Debina Bonnerjee enters 3rd timester with swollen feet and many toilet runs: 'I am forever gateful'

Sharing a picture of her traditional look, Debina wrote, "'Saadh' or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side (here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves .. 'Baby shower' in western country and ‘godh bharayi’ in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company. Sending you all wishes. #debinasdiary #journey #saadh #godhbharai."

Sharing a close-up shot of herself, Debina wrote, “Sharing the look I thought of creating. Wanted to look more bangali though but ended up looking Bihari or may be more North Indian." She further added, "Thanku everyone for keeping me in your blessings. P.s. I ate a few kilos #saadh #look #ootd #bengali #traditional #foodie.”

Debina recently shared that she has entered her third trimester and is dealing with swollen feet, many toilet runs, feeling constipated, leaking bouts with sneezes and cough or even a hearty laugh. She said, "reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES."

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot in 2011. The two had met on the sets of TV show Ramayan in which Gurmeet played the role of Ram and Debina played his wife Sita.

