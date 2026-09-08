...
...
Next Story

Debuted with Kajol, a rival to three Khans; this Bollywood star saw his father murder whole family, 'vanished' for years

Once considered a rival to the three Khans, this actor battled a personal tragedy and an uneven career to sustain in Bollywood.

Updated on: Sep 8, 2026, 14:19:40 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The early 1990s saw a boom in Bollywood with many young actors starting their careers or finding their feet. As the older stars gave way to this younger lot, the three Khans became the frontrunners in no time. But for a while, they had competition in Rahul Roy, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty, to name a few. Among them was one star, who battled a personal tragedy just to get where he was.

The star who saw his family murdered

Actor Kamal Sadanah was a bright young prospect in Bollywood in the early 90s.
Actor Kamal Sadanah was a bright young prospect in Bollywood in the early 90s.

Kamal Sadanah debuted in Bollywood in 1992, the same year that Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar began their journey. Kamal’s debut film, Bekhudi, also marked a 17-year-old Kajol’s debut. The film was not a success, but he later found success with Rang. The 1993 release, also starring Divya Bharti, established Kamal as a bankable star. With his boyish looks, the 21-year-old was considered a rival to the three Khans as a viable romantic lead. One may assume that Kamal found success easily. But his path to this ‘overnight’ stardom was a tough one.

Kamal Sadanah and Kajol debuted with Bekhudi in 1992.

In 1990, on the day Kamal was celebrating his 20th birthday, tragedy befell his household. As Kamal was busy preparing for his birthday party, his father, producer Brij Sadanah, shot and killed his wife and daughter (Kamal’s mother and sister). He shot at Kamal and then turned the gun on himself. Kamal was shot in the neck but survived.

Kamal Sadanah could never sustain his early success in Bollywood.

Kamal Sadanah’s career

After Rang, Kamal signed a string of films, but all of them failed at the box office. In 2005, he directed Karkash, a vehicle aimed to relaunch his career. But the film tanked, too. The following year, he remade his father’s film, Victoria No 203. But that too did not work at the box office. And Kamal ‘vanished’ from Bollywood.

He told HT in 2021 that he spent his time away upgrading his skills and learning new filmmaking craft. “At that time, I got back into production. I made independent films and directed and edited them. I did a course about visual effects, which I had to use while filming Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014). That was also amazing. Then I also did a course in animation, following which I started a small studio, which specialised in pre-visualisations.”

Kamal Sadanah played Sam Manekshaw in a cameo in Pippa.

In 2022, after being away from acting for close to two decades, Kamal returned to the big screen with a supporting role in Revathi’s Salaam Venky, reuniting with her first co-star Kajol. The following year, he had a minor role in Pippa, where he played Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

bollywoodshah rukh khantrivia
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Debuted with Kajol, a rival to three Khans; this Bollywood star saw his father murder whole family, 'vanished' for years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe