Kajol recalls crying and howling after slapping Kamal Sadanah in Bekhudi: ‘It was just so wrong’

Bollywood actor Kajol was just 16 years old when she shot for her first film, Bekhudi, alongside Kamal Sadanah. In a recent interview with Brut India, Kajol spoke about her experience facing the camera for the first time and recalled how she started crying and howling after slapping Kamal for a scene. Kajol recalls slapping Kamal Sadanah in Bekhudi.

Kajol recalls being hesitant to slap Kamal Sadanah for a scene in Bekhudi

Kajol remembered that in her very first scene for the movie, she had to slap Kamal, something she had never done before. She explained, “To slap someone completely blameless in front of you for a scene was beyond me. I could not understand it. It was just not working. I just could not slap him. I just couldn’t raise my hand. It went beyond my morality, my ethics, my conscience. I liked Kamal. He was so sweet and so nice to me. A perfect gentleman. He was lovely to work with. Why would I slap him? It was so alien to me then.”

The actor further shared that her director accused her of deliberately making Kamal go through multiple retakes as a way of punishing him. The remark angered her, and she admitted that she was upset with the director for making such an assumption.

Kajol recalls crying after slapping Kamal Sadanah

Kajol continued, “And after that I was like, ‘now, you watch’. Then there was one perfect take. But after that, I cried, I howled. I have apologised to Kamal. I said I am sorry because it affected me on a deep level that I have done something completely unfair with someone who totally didn’t deserve it and it was just so wrong.” She further explained that every time an actor performs an emotional scene, “it opens up barriers, it opens up filters, it opens up all these preconceived notions.”

About Bekhudi

Directed by Rahul Rawail, the 1992 Bollywood romantic drama featured Kamal Sadanah and Kajol in their acting debuts. The film followed Radhika (Kajol) and Vicky (Kamal Sadanah), two college students who fall in love against their families’ wishes. Their romance faces strong opposition, leading to conflict and separation.

Kajol’s upcoming work

Kajol will next be seen reprising her role as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in The Trial Season 2. The legal drama, adapted from Robert King and Michelle King’s The Good Wife, also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. The first season received lukewarm reviews from critics, though Kajol’s performance was praised. The second season is set to premiere on JioHotstar on 19 September 2025.