Tanishaa Mukerji says credit for Yug Devgan's upbringing goes to Kajol, not Ajay Devgn: ‘She’s the best mother in world'

Bollywood actor Tanishaa Mukerji, who often shares candid insights about her family, recently opened up about her sister Kajol’s life as a mother. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tanishaa called Kajol “the best mother in the world,” and praised her parenting style and credited her entirely for Yug’s good upbringing. Tanishaa Mukerji talks about Yug Devgan's upbringing.

Speaking about Yug, Tanishaa said, “He is a very well brought-up boy, and I give it all to my sister. Mai toh biased hu toh mai Ajay (Ajay Devgn) ko koi credit nahi dungi (I’m biased, so I won’t give any credit to Ajay). All credit to my sister. She is an outstanding mother. She is the best mother in the world. I know because I felt it. She was my mother a lot of the time.”

Reflecting on the bond between aunts and their teenage nieces and nephews, Tanishaa added with humour, “We are not cool. We stopped being cool the moment they became teenagers. Until they turn 35, we will just have to accept that we are uncool. Maybe after 35, they’ll start calling me again, giving hugs, and wanting to be around me. For now, for the next 15-20 years, forget it. I’ve forgotten; all my nieces and nephews have become teenagers. It’s very scary.”

Kajol and Ajay first met on the sets of Hulchul in 1995, and their friendship soon turned into romance. They tied the knot on 24 February 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple welcomed their daughter, Nysa Devgan, in 2003 and their son, Yug Devgan, in 2010. Despite their stardom, the two have largely kept their personal life private. While Kajol has shared that Nysa has no plans to join the film industry, Yug recently lent his voice to the Hindi version of the Hollywood film Karate Kid: Legends.

About Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa made her Bollywood debut with Sssshhh… (2003) and later appeared in films such as Neal ‘n’ Nikki (2005), Tango Charlie (2005), and Sarkar (2005). However, none of these brought her significant recognition. She later found fame on reality television, emerging as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 7 (2013), where her chemistry with co-contestant Armaan Kohli made headlines. She went on to participate in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 (2016) and was last seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.