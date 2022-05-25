Deeksha Joshi: I want my work to reach to the maximum audience

Actor Deeksha Joshi, who is a popular face in Gujarati cinema, is super thrilled on her official Bollywood debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Talking about her entry in Hindi industry, the actor says, “I have been working in Gujarati industry for over five years now and have done around ten projects along with TV and OTT. But somewhere I always wished to work in the Hindi industry as well. Though I did an independent Hindi film 376 B in between but to be launched with fanfare remained a distant dream till Yash Raj Films offered me Jayesh.... with actors like Ranveer Singh and Boman Irani.”

Born in Lucknow with her paternal family in Nainital and schooling in Gujarat, Joshi finds it easy to speak and understand different dialects.

“Hindi is our mother tongue and being from northern belt made me better versed with the language. Also, I feel that Gujarati we get to hear on Hindi TV and cinemas is more tweaked then original so the makers went an extra mile and got us trained for authentic dialect. And the result was amazing. Who can say Ranveer (Singh) is a Punjabi guy after listening to him in the film.”

Joshi is all game and focused to take up more Hindi projects. “There a few scripts that I am reading and also shooting for another Hindi family drama. So soon something worthwhile will happen. As I have worked hard to reach here so my only focus is content driven projects. Also, I will continue with my Gujarati projects because I want to work across mediums and regions. As that’s how my craft will reach out to the maximum audience.”