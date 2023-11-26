Deepak Tijori claims Mohit Suri stole his idea for Zeher but didn't give credit: 'He has never come in front of me'

Actor-director Deepak Tijori has accused filmmaker Mohit Suri of betraying him by making the film Zeher, which was originally his idea. In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Deepak said that it was Mohit who pitched his idea to producer Mahesh Bhatt without giving him credit. (Also read: Sidharth Bhardwaj calls Mohit Suri a liar: ‘I think his ego was hurt’)

What Deepak Tijori said

Deepak Tijori claimed that Mohit Suri stole his idea in the directorial debut Zeher.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the interview, Deepak talked at length about how Mohit betrayed him years ago. He said in Hindi, “I wanted to work with Mahesh Bhatt. I went to narrate the film to him, while he was on the treadmill. He heard me for like 15-20 minutes and then he said, ‘I did not enjoy it. Forget it.’ I was like okay. As I went out, I saw Mohit Suri and K.D. waiting outside. Mohit was a kid, he hadn't started his career at that time. He must have been searching for his subject. I told Mohit, ‘Just tell Bhatt saab to listen to me once! You go and see that film Out of Time and show it to him anyhow!'"

More details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepak then added how it was Anurag Basu who informed him after three-four days that it was Mohit who was attached to the same film. He added, "I felt so angry because I thought of the Bhatts as family. I mean, this is my second career, and this is my life. The first betrayal of my second career, and such a big betrayal. And since then, until today, he has never come in front of me and admitted that he betrayed me in this way. Zeher, his first film. It was my idea… If he had just told me what he did. What difference would it have made? I was working with Udita (Goswami) in Fox, so many times I wanted to tell her. But eventually, they got married and they are happy. I am happy for them."

About Zeher

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohit Suri made his debut as a director with the 2005 mystery thriller Zeher. Produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty and Udita Goswami. It is an adaptation of the 2003 film Out of Time.

Deepak Tijori was last seen in the film Do Lafzon Ki Kahani starring Kajal Agggarwal and Randeep Hooda. Meanwhile, Mohit Suri's latest directorial venture was Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Suatraia.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON