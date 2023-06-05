Sidharth Bhardwaj calls Mohit Suri a liar: ‘I think his ego was hurt’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj has now responded to filmmaker Mohit Suri's claims that he never offered any role to him in the film Ek Villain. He had earlier claimed to have walked out of the film sets as he was offered a "f***all role". (Also read| Mohit Suri denies offering Sidharth Bhardwaj 'f**k all role' in Ek Villain) Sidharth Bhardwaj calls Mohit Suri a liar.

Sidharth also claimed that he was offered one script, but Mohit changed the script, when he reached the sets for the shoot. He had said that he wanted to discuss it, but was denied such an opportunity. The 2014 movie Ek Villain featured Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film opened to positive reviews and also scored well at the box office. Mohit made a sequel of the film last year, but could not recreate the magic of the first movie.

Sidharth responds to Mohit Suri's claims

Sidharth told ETimes, “I read Mohit Suri’s quote on the entire stance. I am glad he said he had nothing against me. I have nothing against him. But as a matter of fact, he is lying. I have never met Sidharth Malhotra until now. I don’t know him personally. I think Mohit’s ego was hurt because I wanted credit in the film and I didn’t even take money. As an actor, I wanted to work with them. Mohit Sir changed the script.”

Salman's advice to Sidharth

Sidharth, who spoke about sharing a good bond with Salman Khan, added, “I told this to Salman Khan Sir. I met him on the sets of Tubelight. He said, ‘Bahut galat kiya tere saath. You are a young guy, he shouldn’t be doing this with you.’ I have nothing against anyone. Back then I was in Jaipur for a shoot and I flew from there for the film. I wanted to work. I was there on the set, had they not changed the script, why would I have walked out?”

Sidharth's post

Sharing a post about Mohit's claims, Sidharth wrote on his social media page, “If there is one thing I have learnt from my mother in my life that's KEEP WORKING HARDER AFTER EVERY SETBACK, this is the audition and this was the original script for me which was changed… So I made the choice of being not bullied .. I believe in my skill as an actor and I am sure one day my hard work will prevail over cheap film industry bullying I wish best of luck to Mohit Suri and I have nothing against him …. hope no actor goes through what I went through cause not everybody is as headstrong as I am!"

