Deepika Padukone accompanies father Prakash Padukone to Tirupati temple on his birthday, See pic

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati on Friday, along with father-former badminton champion Prakash Padukone. They visited the temple on the occasion of Prakash Padukone's 67th birthday. The father-daughter duo was spotted in the temple premises in purple shawls which they received as a mark of blessings from the temple priest. Also read: Deepika Padukone returns from Cannes Film Festival, fans are ‘proud of her’

The actor was in an embroidered white kurta-salwar and a matching mask. Both she and her father wore the silk shawls they received from the temple. Her sister Anisha Padukone was also spotted.

Deepika and family had earlier visited the Tirupati temple on her first wedding anniversary. She wore a red silk saree and was joined by husband Ranveer Singh in a beige kurta-pyjama. Their respective parents and siblings also joined them on their trip to the temple.

Deepika recently returned from Cannes where she was a part of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival. She finished her stint as a jury member in style as she opted for a ruffled saree for the festival's closing ceremony. She paired the white saree with a huge pearl necklace and earrings. Even Priyanka Chopra dropped a heart-eyes emoji as she shared a video comprising of all the looks she sported at the festival.

She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan. Before flying to Cannes, she wrapped up a portion of the film shoot with Shah Rukh in Spain. Many leaked pictures from the film sets have already made their way to the internet. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham.

Deepika will also be seen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. The two will feature in Fighter together, which will be released in September of next year.

