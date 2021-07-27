Deepika Padukone and her evil twin attempt to scare fans with spooky new video, watch

Deepika Padukone has shared a new video in an attempt to scare her fans on Instagram. The actor, on Tuesday, shared a grey-tinted video in which she was seen seated with her eyes closed in a photo frame. As the camera inched closer, another version of the actor walked into the frame with a pair of scissors in her hand.

She burst her original self and took a seat on the chair placed in the frame. As the camera panned out, a few eyeballs were seen staring at the camera. Deepika Padukone shared the video with an emoji of a ghost.

The video has received all sorts of reactions from fans. Many confessed they were confused about the video. A fan said, "Wtf... Is dt a movie. I hope it is." Another added, "idk what is this but cute." A third added, "Ye kya tha (What was that?)." "Koi horror movie aa rahi hai kya (Are you coming up with a horror movie?)" asked a fourth fan.

One even felt that the video reminded them of the Hollywood movie Us. Another revisited Deepika's debut movie, Om Shanti Om. "SHANTIPRIYA VIBES Y’ALL???!!" the fan said. A few fans applauded her for the creative video. "Oh wow! That's so creative! Loved it!" a fan said. "The cruel laugh at the end, though," another added.

Deepika, who revamped her Instagram game earlier this year, has been experimenting with the Reels format. She often shares quirky videos. Earlier this month, on the occasion of Ranveer Singh's birthday, Deepika also shared a video in which she and Ranveer were seen dancing to the viral song Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta.

Lately, Deepika has been busy with a line of projects. The actor will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite Ranveer; Shakun Batra’s next, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday; Pathan, with Shah Rukh Khan; Fighter with Hrithik Roshan; a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, in which she will play Draupadi; and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.