Deepika Padukone trolls Ranveer Singh and his long beard in new ad as they indulge in ‘cheesy’ roleplay

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starred together in a new ad for Abu Dhabi tourism. The ad showed them opting for roleplay as they got ready for a dinner date on their wedding anniversary. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starred in an Abu Dhabi tourism ad, showcasing the city and their chemistry.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh feature in new Abu Dhabi ad

At one point in the video, Deepika called Ranveer Singh, "Bond who forgot to shave." He laughed and told her, "In any case, this roleplay stuff is too cheesy." The video was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Abu Dhabi Diaries ft. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh."

Deepika opts for formals in new ad after facing backlash

In the first part of the video, Deepika wore a black top under a cream blazer and pants. Ranveer opted for a black T-shirt under a denim jacket and pants. Next, Deepika was seen in a red outfit while Ranveer changed to a white shirt under a blue blazer and trousers.

Internet is in love with Deepika, Ranveer's chemistry

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "How beautiful she looks in red, every time." A comment read, "Deepika and Ranveer, please come together for a rom-com." A person wrote, "I would so love to see them in something light-hearted, happy ending wala movie." "Dua's mummy papa looks stunning," said a Reddit user. A social media user said, "Okay, Deepika in that red dress looks ethereal, the chemistry is a chef's kiss, duhhh that's so obvious."

Why Deepika faced criticism recently over the Abu Dhabi ad

Earlier this month, Deepika and Ranveer starred in another ad for Abu Dhabi tourism. She was trolled on social media for wearing a hijab. In the ad, the couple gives fans a glimpse of various locations in Abu Dhabi, with Deepika wearing a traditional Abaya at one point.

About Deepika, Ranveer's upcoming films

Deepika will be a part of King, directed by Siddharth Anand. King also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others. Deepika will star in Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6 alongside Allu Arjun.

Fans will see Ranveer in Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller film directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.