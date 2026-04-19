Deepika Padukone announces pregnancy with cutest reveal, actor expecting second child with Ranveer Singh

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood once again. On Sunday, Deepika took to social media to treat fans to the sweetest reveal of her second pregnancy with an adorable post featuring their daughter, Dua. Fans can’t keep calm.

Deepika Padukone is pregnant

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh set to become parents again.

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Deepika shared a heartwarming picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter, who is now set to become a big sister. Keeping the announcement simple, Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis. The post was jointly shared by both Deepika and Ranveer.

Bollywood showers love

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{{^usCountry}} Colleagues of the two actors showered their love upon them in the comments. Parineeti Chopra congratulated the couple, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu showered love with red heart emojis. Fans also flooded the comments section with love and excitement over the news. One comment read, “Dua is going to have a sibling.” Another said, “Is that mini Deepika again?” A fan wrote, “Some news just heals you a little… this was that moment. So much love to you.” Another commented, “Loads of love, Deepu, Ranveer and princess Dua Singh Padukone.” About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Colleagues of the two actors showered their love upon them in the comments. Parineeti Chopra congratulated the couple, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu showered love with red heart emojis. Fans also flooded the comments section with love and excitement over the news. One comment read, “Dua is going to have a sibling.” Another said, “Is that mini Deepika again?” A fan wrote, “Some news just heals you a little… this was that moment. So much love to you.” Another commented, “Loads of love, Deepu, Ranveer and princess Dua Singh Padukone.” About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After dating for a brief period, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Italy in November 2018. Their wedding featured both Sindhi and traditional Konkani rituals. The couple later hosted grand, star-studded receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru, attended by several A-listers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After dating for a brief period, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Italy in November 2018. Their wedding featured both Sindhi and traditional Konkani rituals. The couple later hosted grand, star-studded receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru, attended by several A-listers. {{/usCountry}}

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They embraced parenthood for the first time in September 2024 with the birth of their daughter, Dua. As she turned one last year, the couple shared adorable pictures from their Diwali celebrations, revealing her face for the first time. While some called her a mini Deepika, others felt she resembled her father. The couple revealed they named her Dua as she is the answer to their prayers.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s recent and upcoming films

Deepika is set to feature in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arshad Warsi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. She also has Atlee’s Raka in the pipeline, co-starring Allu Arjun.

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Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his recent release Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has collected over ₹1,700 crore worldwide. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film has also become the first Hindi film to cross ₹1000 crore in India. He will next be seen in Jay Mehta’s Pralay, which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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