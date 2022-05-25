Deepika Padukone brings summer to the streets of Cannes with her latest look. See pics

Deepika Padukone has shared new pictures of her latest look from the Cannes Film Festival. Deepika opted for a bright pink and green off-shoulder dress for Wednesday. She tied her hair in a high bun and posed in the dress while twirling in the streets of the French town. (Also read: Deepika Padukone struggled to walk in her orange gown during latest Cannes Film Festival outing. See pics)

Deepika's fans commented on her post with compliments. “Love the outfit,” wrote one. “You looking gorgeous,” said another. “This dress with pockets and those boots,” noticed another fan.

Deepika Padukone in a floral dress.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deepika had attended the screening of The Innocent in an orange, extravagant gown. Many called it her best look at the Cannes Film Festival so far. Later at night, she attended a party in celebration of Cannes Film Festival's 75 years, in an all-white dress.

Deepika is a part of the eight-member Cannes Competition jury at the gala that opened May 17. She has been sharing daily updates from the fest on Instagram, which included her looks from every day and also some behind-the-scenes moments. On the second day of the fest, she was present at the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022. There, she spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way.

"I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that have been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it," she said.

Deepika expressed confidence that a day will soon come when Cannes Film Festival will take place in India.

"We have the talent, we have the ability and I think we just sort of need that conviction and I truly believe there will come a day when India won't be at Cannes, Cannes would be at India," she stated.

Other Indian faces seen this year at the fest were Aishwarya Rai, Tamannah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Helly Shah, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman and others

