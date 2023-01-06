Deepika Padukone chills on a yacht with husband Ranveer Singh, reveals he filmed her. Watch video

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a video of herself on a yacht. She shared a clip from her vacation with actor-husband Ranveer Singh on Friday. She shared that her husband recorded her video while she enjoyed the best time of her life. Through her post, she greeted her fans with New Year wishes. She also thanked her fans for sending love and warm wishes to her for birthday as she turned 37 on December 5. She talked about the art of being in present and thriving in the moment. Along with fans, actor Bipasha Basu and singer Sukriti Kakar reacted to her video. (Also read: Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: Remember these ads that made her famous before Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om?)

In the clip, Deepika can be seen on a yacht. She wore a yellow swimsuit with oversized white shirt. She kept her eyes closed and left her hair open, with minimal makeup. She can be seen enjoying the breeze, sea and weather as husband Ranveer captured her. She was all smiles in the vacation video. She used What You Need song on the Reel.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Deepika wrote, “A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year… Happy New Year! (red heart emoji). PS: Here’s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings. (camera emoji): Ranveer Singh.” Bipasha commented, “Belated happy birthday love" and actor Parzaan Dastur wrote, “Gehraiyaan sequel.” Singer Sukriti wrote, “Happy birthday queen (red heart emojis).”

Reacting to the post, one of Deepika's fans wrote, “Wishing you endless happiness, because you deserve all the happiness in the world. Please stay healthy, happy and the amazing person you are (red heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “Looking gorgeous (double pink heart emoji).” Yet another fan wrote, “Bahut hi khoobsurat (Very beautiful).” “When your husband talks too much and you have learnt to mute him out," wrote one. Many fans posted heart emojis and called her ‘queen'.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh and John Abraham. The movie will hit the theatres on January 25. She also has Project K alongside Prabhas and Fighter with actors Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the pipeline.

