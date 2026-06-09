Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump during outing with Ranveer Singh at new home in Bandra: ‘Look at the glow’

Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave fans a rare glimpse into their life on Monday evening when they were spotted on the balcony of their new Bandra home. While the couple's appearance itself was enough to grab attention, it was Deepika's pregnancy glow and baby bump that stole the spotlight.

Deepika, Ranveer spotted

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 in Italy.

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On Monday, social media was abuzz with pictures of Ranveer and Deepika standing on the balcony of their new sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra West. The couple appeared to be checking on the progress of the interior work as they are preparing to move into their home with their growing family.

Deepika looked chic in an all-white co-ord ensemble, while Ranveer opted for a relaxed look in a red T-shirt, black trousers and a black cap. The couple was seen chatting as they surveyed the property, but it was Deepika's visible baby bump that naturally became the focal point of the pictures.

One fan wrote, “That baby bumppppp😍”, with another sharing, “Bump is looking”. “That bump glow + that home vibe = everything,” one comment read. One posted, “That pregnancy glow mommy”, with one mentioning, “Looks like she is in her sixth month, about to enter third trimester. Blessings to her and her baby.” One wrote, “ohh look at the glow”.

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{{^usCountry}} “She's heavily Pregnant. Her Belly is showing finally ❤️🥰,” one fan shared, with another writing, “DP's Baby Bump 🧿🧿🩷🩷”. About Deepika and Ranveer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She's heavily Pregnant. Her Belly is showing finally ❤️🥰,” one fan shared, with another writing, “DP's Baby Bump 🧿🧿🩷🩷”. About Deepika and Ranveer {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and kept her away from the public eye for months. It was only during Diwali 2025 that they introduced her to fans, revealing her name and sharing glimpses of their family moments.

On the work front, apart from King with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika is also busy with her upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027. Meanwhile, Ranveer was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge, and has been in the news lately for his ongoing rift with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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