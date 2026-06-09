Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump during outing with Ranveer Singh at new home in Bandra: ‘Look at the glow’

Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave fans a rare glimpse into their life on Monday evening when they were spotted on the balcony of their new Bandra home. While the couple's appearance itself was enough to grab attention, it was Deepika's pregnancy glow and baby bump that stole the spotlight. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 in Italy.

Deepika, Ranveer spotted On Monday, social media was abuzz with pictures of Ranveer and Deepika standing on the balcony of their new sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra West. The couple appeared to be checking on the progress of the interior work as they are preparing to move into their home with their growing family.

Deepika looked chic in an all-white co-ord ensemble, while Ranveer opted for a relaxed look in a red T-shirt, black trousers and a black cap. The couple was seen chatting as they surveyed the property, but it was Deepika's visible baby bump that naturally became the focal point of the pictures.

One fan wrote, “That baby bumppppp😍”, with another sharing, “Bump is looking”. “That bump glow + that home vibe = everything,” one comment read. One posted, “That pregnancy glow mommy”, with one mentioning, “Looks like she is in her sixth month, about to enter third trimester. Blessings to her and her baby.” One wrote, “ohh look at the glow”.