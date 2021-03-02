Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone gives a peek of her 'daily routine' in new video. Watch it here
Deepika Padukone gives a peek of her 'daily routine' in new video. Watch it here

Deepika Padukone, in her new Instagram post, talked about her daily routine. She also revealed whether she '(plans) a lot'. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Deepika Padukone talked about her 'daily routine' in her new Instagram post.

Deepika Padukone gave her Insta-fam a sneak peek into her ‘daily routine’ in her new post. The video began with her walking on the streets of Mumbai and featured a montage of her at different shoots. She revealed that she likes to 'mix it up'.

On being asked about her daily routine, Deepika said, “It's really difficult to say because no two days are the same but wake up, brush my teeth and have breakfast. I like the mornings to be really quiet. And then, I like to throw in a workout at some point of the day but other than that, everything is open.”

While there is a part of Deepika that likes to plan things to a tee, there is another part that prefers spontaneity. When asked if she plans a lot, she answered, “Yes and no! I think there's a part of me that likes to plan everything and there's a part of me that just likes to leave everything and just go with the flow. So, that's also part of my planning and routine.”

Deepika has been sharing vlog-style videos on Instagram after purging her account on New Year. Her earlier posts include fun dance videos, a bake-off with her childhood friend and a video about her favourite TV show as a child.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande talks about going through depression, says she was in a 'very bad state'

On the work front, Deepika has a number of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s 83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. The sports drama was recently given a new release date -- June 4 -- after multiple delays because of the pandemic.

Apart from 83, Deepika has Shakun Batra’s domestic noir with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas. She is presently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen.

