IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone gives a peek of her 'daily routine' in new video. Watch it here
Deepika Padukone talked about her 'daily routine' in her new Instagram post.
Deepika Padukone talked about her 'daily routine' in her new Instagram post.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone gives a peek of her 'daily routine' in new video. Watch it here

  • Deepika Padukone, in her new Instagram post, talked about her daily routine. She also revealed whether she '(plans) a lot'. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:19 AM IST

Deepika Padukone gave her Insta-fam a sneak peek into her ‘daily routine’ in her new post. The video began with her walking on the streets of Mumbai and featured a montage of her at different shoots. She revealed that she likes to 'mix it up'.

On being asked about her daily routine, Deepika said, “It's really difficult to say because no two days are the same but wake up, brush my teeth and have breakfast. I like the mornings to be really quiet. And then, I like to throw in a workout at some point of the day but other than that, everything is open.”

While there is a part of Deepika that likes to plan things to a tee, there is another part that prefers spontaneity. When asked if she plans a lot, she answered, “Yes and no! I think there's a part of me that likes to plan everything and there's a part of me that just likes to leave everything and just go with the flow. So, that's also part of my planning and routine.”


Deepika has been sharing vlog-style videos on Instagram after purging her account on New Year. Her earlier posts include fun dance videos, a bake-off with her childhood friend and a video about her favourite TV show as a child.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande talks about going through depression, says she was in a 'very bad state'

On the work front, Deepika has a number of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s 83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. The sports drama was recently given a new release date -- June 4 -- after multiple delays because of the pandemic.

Apart from 83, Deepika has Shakun Batra’s domestic noir with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas. She is presently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone

Related Stories

Deepika Padukone braved the crowds in Mumbai as a woman tried to pull her purse.(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone braved the crowds in Mumbai as a woman tried to pull her purse.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Deepika struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Spotted outside a food joint in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone was seen struggling when a woman tried to pull her purse in an attempt to sell tissues.
READ FULL STORY
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in November 2018.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in November 2018.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on Deepika Padukone's latest pic: 'Jaan hi lele'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:53 AM IST
  • Ranveer Singh gushed over his wife and actor Deepika Padukone's beauty in her latest picture. See his comment here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasa Basu has been on vacation with Karan Singh Grover in Maldives.
Bipasa Basu has been on vacation with Karan Singh Grover in Maldives.
bollywood

Bipasha Basu funny video of husband Karan Singh Grover from Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:51 AM IST
  • Bipasha Basu has shared Bipapictures of herself and a funny video of her husband Karan Singh Grover from their Maldives vacation. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff's paternal grandmother was from Kazakhstan, while his maternal grandmother was from Belgium.
Tiger Shroff's paternal grandmother was from Kazakhstan, while his maternal grandmother was from Belgium.
bollywood

Did you know Tiger's handsome looks come from his Gujarati, Turk, Belgian roots?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:31 AM IST
  • Happy birthday Tiger Shroff: If you thought the Baaghi's star's features were hard to define and did not fit into the more desi definition of good looks, then you must read about his family background.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone talked about her 'daily routine' in her new Instagram post.
Deepika Padukone talked about her 'daily routine' in her new Instagram post.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone gives a peek of her 'daily routine' in new video. Watch it here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Deepika Padukone, in her new Instagram post, talked about her daily routine. She also revealed whether she '(plans) a lot'. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan has been linked to Iulia Vantur for a while now.
Salman Khan has been linked to Iulia Vantur for a while now.
bollywood

Salman Khan wants Iulia Vantur to learn Urdu, says Arshi Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Arshi Khan has said that Salman Khan introduced her to Iulia Vantur at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, and said that he wants her to learn Urdu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sonnalli Seygall recently travelled to Kerala for a week and is quite happy that she decided to go for it.
Actor Sonnalli Seygall recently travelled to Kerala for a week and is quite happy that she decided to go for it.
bollywood

Sonnalli Seygall: I realised we can’t stop living our life

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Actor Sonnalli Seygall, who recently went on a holiday to Kerala, admits she had ‘second thoughts’ given the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mrinal Dutt has starred in projects helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and Arati Kadav.
Actor Mrinal Dutt has starred in projects helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and Arati Kadav.
bollywood

Mrinal Dutt: Fortunately, I have been going in the right direction in terms of work

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Mrinal Dutt is pretty satisfied with however his career has shaped up so far, and the chances he has got to work with directors such as Pradeep Sarkar (Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala) and Arati Kadav (who is known for directing Cargo)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff, who turns 31 on March 2, with his father, actor Jackie Shroff.
Tiger Shroff, who turns 31 on March 2, with his father, actor Jackie Shroff.
bollywood

Jackie Shroff: Tiger is married to his work right now

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Jackie Shroff feels his son, Tiger, always knew the art of balancing, and what it takes to rise again after a fall
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Lokhande said that she went through depression.
Ankita Lokhande said that she went through depression.
bollywood

Ankita talks about going through depression, says she was in a 'very bad state'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, talked about going through depression but not opening up about it. She said that she did not have anyone to support her except her family and some fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonchiriya was Bhumi Pednekar's only film with Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sonchiriya was Bhumi Pednekar's only film with Sushant Singh Rajput.
bollywood

Bhumi pays emotional tribute to Sushant on Sonchiriya anniversary, shares photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Bhumi Pednekar shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the making of Sonchiriya as the film completed two years of its release. She included a special dedication for Sushant Singh Rajput.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda has helmed films such as I Am Kalam and Kadwi Hawa.
Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda has helmed films such as I Am Kalam and Kadwi Hawa.
bollywood

Nila Madhab Panda: Oscar or not, doesn’t matter, attention of people is important for Kalira Atita

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, whose next Kalira Atita is eligible for the Best Picture category at Academy Awards, talks about why he sticks to subjects which talk about the climate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karisma Kapoor shared a workout selfie.
Karisma Kapoor shared a workout selfie.
bollywood

Karisma flaunts abs in sports bra and shorts, Manish is reminded of DTPH

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • As Karisma Kapoor showed off her figure in a new Instagram post, Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry were reminded of her Dil To Pagal Hai days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen next in the film Adhaar
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen next in the film Adhaar
bollywood

Vineet Kumar Singh: My career has been built from one-two scenes; I have played the role of a dead body too

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Vineet Kumar Singh, since he achieved fame with Mukkabaaz (2017), has taken up projects very carefully
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married on February 29, 2016.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married on February 29, 2016.
bollywood

Preity Zinta misses husband Gene Goodenough on anniversary, shares cute wish

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:36 PM IST
On her fifth wedding anniversary with Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta shared a message for him on Instagram. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rasika credits Naseeruddin Shah for imparting a great deal of knowledge to her during her foundational years as a student.
Rasika credits Naseeruddin Shah for imparting a great deal of knowledge to her during her foundational years as a student.
bollywood

Rasika Dugal: Still the nervous student when working with Naseer saab

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:30 PM IST
The actor talks about working with her teacher Naseeruddin Shah in a short film and revisits her days as a student in FTII 14 years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut visits her Mumbai office.
Kangana Ranaut visits her Mumbai office.
bollywood

Kangana visits partially demolished Mumbai office, says her 'heart broke again'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared photos of her partially demolished Mumbai office, and said that her 'heart broke again' after she visited the property.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP