IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone hints 'double celebration' on Hrithik Roshan's birthday, he asks her to remain silent
bollywood

Deepika Padukone hints 'double celebration' on Hrithik Roshan's birthday, he asks her to remain silent

Deepika Padukone has hinted at a double celebration on the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's birthday but he asked her to not spill the beans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are rumoured to have signed their first film together.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone might soon be seen together on screen. Amid rumours of signing their first film together, Deepika hinted at a 'double celebration' on the occasion of Hrithik's birthday but the latter asked her to not disclose the secret.

Hrithik had wished Deepika on her birthday last week. He had tweeted, "Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always."

Hinting at his birthday that falls five days after hers or dropping hints about a big announcement, Deepika had replied to him, "Thank You so much HR! Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!" along with emojis of a champagne bottle with popping cork and clinking glasses.

Reacting to her own tweet, Deepika wrote on Hrithik Roshan's birthday on Sunday, "Err....or Two!? #double #celebration," along with a party face emoji. Further, fueling speculations about a big announcement, Hrithik replied to her tweet with just a finger on the lip emoji, hinting her to remain silent.

Multiple news reports suggest the two have signed War and Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action film. Deepika is expected to have a lot of action scenes in the movie.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan gets birthday wish from ex-wife Sussanne: 'Wish you the most beautiful parts of life to look forward to'

Deepika had earlier revealed how she and husband Ranveer Singh would hit pause while watching his action film, War, to marvel at him saying “kya naachta hai, kya dikhta hai”. She had once shared a video of him feeding her cake, about which she said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, "It’s amazing how my husband and I can sit together and appreciate a guy. That video of him (Hrithik) feeding me cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast us together.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hrithik roshan deepika padukone siddharth anand

Related Stories

bollywood

Mouni Roy raises temperatures on National Stock Exchange Twitter handle due to 'human error'

UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:59 AM IST
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut says Taapsee has ‘dedicated her whole existence to impersonate’ her, compares herself to Amitabh Bachchan

UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.