Deepika Padukone hints 'double celebration' on Hrithik Roshan's birthday, he asks her to remain silent

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone might soon be seen together on screen. Amid rumours of signing their first film together, Deepika hinted at a 'double celebration' on the occasion of Hrithik's birthday but the latter asked her to not disclose the secret.

Hrithik had wished Deepika on her birthday last week. He had tweeted, "Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always."

Hinting at his birthday that falls five days after hers or dropping hints about a big announcement, Deepika had replied to him, "Thank You so much HR! Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!" along with emojis of a champagne bottle with popping cork and clinking glasses.

Reacting to her own tweet, Deepika wrote on Hrithik Roshan's birthday on Sunday, "Err....or Two!? #double #celebration," along with a party face emoji. Further, fueling speculations about a big announcement, Hrithik replied to her tweet with just a finger on the lip emoji, hinting her to remain silent.

Multiple news reports suggest the two have signed War and Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action film. Deepika is expected to have a lot of action scenes in the movie.

Deepika had earlier revealed how she and husband Ranveer Singh would hit pause while watching his action film, War, to marvel at him saying “kya naachta hai, kya dikhta hai”. She had once shared a video of him feeding her cake, about which she said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, "It’s amazing how my husband and I can sit together and appreciate a guy. That video of him (Hrithik) feeding me cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast us together.”