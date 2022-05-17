Deepika Padukone attends Cannes Film Festival jury dinner; poses with Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall. See pics

Deepika Padukone, who has joined the likes of actor Rebecca Hall, filmmaker Jeff Nichols, and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi at the Cannes Film Festival jury, made her first official appearance as a jury member at a dinner on Monday night. The actor was all smiles as she arrived for the dinner at Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, ahead of the film festival and posed for pictures with her fellow jury members. Also Read| Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone lands in France for fest jury duty, shares vlog after 11-hour flight

Deepika opted for a Louis Vuitton mini dress for the appearance. Pictures and videos shared by the fan pages showed Deepika with a bright smile on her face as she entered the hotel.

She later posed for pictures with her fellow jury members- Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, Vincent Lindon, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Noomi Rapace, and Joachim Trier.

Deepika had previously shared a vlog on her Instagram account that showed a glimpse of Cannes. In the video, Deepika was also seen appreciating the VHS camera of her friend, calling it 'oh so cool'. A person asked her about her flight to which she said, "Not bad at all actually. It was an 11-hour flight from LA and I slept throughout." The video also showed Deepika outside the airport, smiling.

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17 to May 28. Deepika has been attending the festival since 2017, but this is the first time she is attending as a jury member. The jury is responsible for announcing one of the 21 films as the winner of the coveted Palme d'Or, and will announce this year's results at the closing ceremony on May 28. French actor Vincent Lindon is the head of the panel.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Deepika said about becoming a jury member, “After being an actor for 15 years, for your work to finally be recognised on a global platform such as this, and to be able to represent the country, obviously, there is a sense of gratitude and being extremely overwhelmed.”

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen on the screen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. She will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, due for a release next year.

