Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone is glowing in new photoshoot, reveals what makes her happy
bollywood

Deepika Padukone is glowing in new photoshoot, reveals what makes her happy

Deepika Padukone has shot for a watch brand and shared pictures and videos from the shoot on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Deepika Padukone has shared pictures and videos from a new shoot.

Deepika Padukone has shared pictures and videos from a new photoshoot on Instagram. The actor has been roped in as the brand ambassador for a luxury watch and jewellery brand.

In the photos, Deepika is seen in a blue top with a deep cut back, a pair of blue pants, floral-style earrings, a matching necklace and a watch. She styled her hair in her usual messy buns.

In a promotional video, Deepika gave out some happiness tips. "To be present and to be in the moment as much as possible. I think it's just easier to let things go sometimes versus just holding onto thing emotionally," she said in the video. Deepika also said that food brings her 'instant happiness', along with 'family, friends and good work'.

Photo from the shoot, shared by Deepika Padukone.

Deepika recently launched Care Package, an audio-first festival, to talk about self-care and mental health. She held the chat on Clubhouse. Deepika took to her Instagram account to announce the initiative. She wrote, "I'm super excited to launch 'Care Package' - An Audio-First Festival that Cares."

Deepika also launched a project called 'Frontline Assist'. Speaking about it she said, "Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic. Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country's frontline workers with 'Frontline Assist'."

Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film. The actor also has a long line-up of projects including 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone chopard

Related Stories

bollywood

Deepika Padukone says mom realised how she cried differently during depression, knew it 'wasn’t usual boyfriend issue'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 02:01 PM IST
bollywood

Meezaan wants to be paired with Deepika Padukone on screen: 'If I actually had to romance an older woman...'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 02:47 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Doggo trying to finish obstacle course is most of us on Thursdays
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP