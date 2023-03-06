Deepika Padukone is smashing in goth-inspired look at Paris Fashion Week. Watch

Deepika Padukone has arrived in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week. On Monday, Louis Vuitton, of which Deepika is the brand ambassador, shared a video of Deepika ahead of Women's Fall-Winter fashion show. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Paris Fashion Week)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Deepika is channelling her inner Wednesday in an all-black outfit with black leather jacket, lacy bottom and a stylish black bag. Her hair is styled in crisp waves and her eyes are doused in kohl. Fans seemed to love her look.

“#DeepikaPadukone for #LVFW23. The actress is attending @NicolasGhesquiere’s latest Women’s show for #LouisVuitton in Paris. Watch the show live from the Musée d’Orsay today at 2:30 pm CET on Instagram or at louisvuitton.com,” Louis Vuitton wrote with their post. A fan commented, “The best global ambassador,” wrote one. “Proud moment for India in Fashion,” commented another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier over the weekend, Deepika had shared a welcome note that she had got from LV as she arrived in Paris. In the fresh video, she said, “Hi everyone, this is Deepika Padukone. It's show day for Louis Vuitton. It's going to happen at Musee d'Orsay. And I cannot wait to see what Nicolas has created this time around."

Later this week, Deepika will head to Los Angeles to present an award at the Academy Awards. She will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. This year is significant for India at the Oscars as Naatu Naatu, the hit dance track from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR, is the frontrunner in the Original Song category.

Deepika has previously represented India as a jury at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Lusail Stadium on December 18 before the final between Argentina and France.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.