Deepika Padukone's Rubai, Katrina Kaif's Zoya might come together for spy film: Pathaan writer

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan has broken box office records, and is making news even after a month of its release. Pathaan's writer Sridhar Raghavan recently dropped hints about a new action film headlined by the women in the YRF Spy Universe – Deepika Padukone’s Rubai in Pathaan and Katrina Kaif’s Zoya in the Tiger series. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 with Katrina, which is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, is nearing its release date – November 10, 2023. Also read: Deepika Padukone told Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan Pathaan's success is ‘love and blessings coming back'

Backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, the YRF Spy Universe is an Indian shared universe centred on a series of spy action-thrillers, which feature various fictional RAW agents. Pathaan's writer Sridhar Raghavan in a recent interview hinted that a spy film starring Deepika's Rubai and Katrina Kaif's Zoya might just be in the works. Talking about how there was a dearth of women-led spy films in Bollywood, he said, the makers wanted to fill the 'vacuum'.

Pathaan's writer Sridhar Raghavan told News18, "There’s a vacuum of those kinds of stories (women-led spy films) here. I’m pretty sure we’ll be filling that up. So, yes, there’s definitely a plan to make a spy film with the women.” Sridhar, who was also the screenplay writer of War (2019) that featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, further said, “There’s no limitation here and we don’t just plan on working with Hrithik, Shah Rukh sir and Salman sir. There are two other crucial characters in the universe – Rubai and Zoya."

Deepika's Pathaan, which released on January 25, broke several records at the box office, and grossed more than ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office in less than a month of its release. It marked Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screen in a lead role four years after his 2018 film Zero. Siddharth Anand, who delivered a box office hit with War in 2019, also directed Pathaan. Salman also had a special cameo as his character Tiger in Pathaan.

