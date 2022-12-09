Deepika Padukone makes a splash in golden monokini in first look from Pathaan song Besharam Rang

Shah Rukh Khan has shared Deepika Padukone’s first look pic from their upcoming song Besharam Rang from Pathaan. This will be the first song from the film and will feature Shah Rukh and Deepika dancing and romancing in exotic locations.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share the first look picture of Deepika. “#BesharamRang ka waqt aa gaya hai… almost! Song out on 12th December! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” In the picture, Deepika is wearing a golden monokini and posing next to the sea.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the song and the film. A person wrote, “Ufffff can't wait for Pathan king khan.” Another person shared a picture of Shah Rukh from the song and wrote, “OMG nothing can happen better than this.. wake up in Morning and see ur tweet. Waiting eagerly for #Pathaan and #BesharamRang. Have a beautiful and joyful day..Love u Jaan.”

Pathaan marks the return of Shah Rukh to the silver screen after four years. The film, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame.

Director Siddharth Anand shared that it was quite challenging to craft SRK'S look for 'Pathaan'.

"Shah Rukh Khan has sported countless looks that have shaped the pop culture of our country and inspired generations of youngsters to dress like the king of Bollywood. His looks are associated with moments and memories of people and it won't be wrong to say that he has made India more fashionable through his style in films. So, it was a task and a big challenge to craft a look that is extremely different for SRK, who is playing a daredevil spy in Pathaan," Siddharth shared.

He added, "We wanted to capture the essence of his character which is inherently cool through what he wears and also his hairstyle. We wanted to make SRK the symbol of alpha and machismo, someone who is effortlessly cool and hot at the same time, through his look. Going by the reaction his look is getting, I think we have done the job of giving his millions of fans worldwide yet another look that they can be proud of and shower love upon."

