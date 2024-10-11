Deepika Padukone opens up on being criticised for her diction, accent: 'Negativity is sometimes a good thing'

Deepika Padukone recently reflected on the negativity she had to deal with in the initial days of her Bollywood career and how she handled it with positivity. The actor, in an interview with Arianna Huffington, Founder of the Huffington Post and Thrive Global, recalled how she was criticised for her accent and diction in Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om. While speaking to Arianna in the interaction for The Live Laugh Love Foundation's YouTube channel, Deepika stated that there were a few bad reviews after the release of her first film, which influenced her perspective towards work. (Also read: Deepika Padukone talks about battling sleep deprivation and burnout as a new mom: My decision-making is getting affected) Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Singham Again

Deepika Padukone on receiving criticism for her diction

Deepika, while recalling the criticism post Om Shanti Om, said, "The actress said that one should sometimes take criticism or negativity also in a positive way. “When my debut movie Om Shanti Om released, there were quite a few bad reviews, but I specifically remember this one bad review which pushed me to work on myself. It spoke about my accent, my diction, my talent and capabilities. Negativity is sometimes a good thing, it's what you make of it. The larger picture is what do you do with that criticism, how do you look at it positively.”

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as Shakti Shetty aka ‘Lady Singham.’ The action-thriller starring Ajay Devgn in titular role also features Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. Singham Again is schedule to release on November 1, 2024. Deepika will begin shooting for the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in 2025. The dystopian action-thriller will also feature Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Deepika will also be seen in R Balki's adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway's Hollywood film The Intern.